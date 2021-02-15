Payment firms see spike in FASTag recharges, issuances

Bengaluru: Digital payment firms have seen a spike in FASTag recharges and issuances over the past three months, as the automatic toll plaza payment system becomes mandatory for commercial and private vehicles.

The union transport ministry on Sunday said that the deadline for FASTag implementation for vehicles passing highway toll plazas will not be extended any further.

Bengaluru-based digital payments firm PhonePe said that it has seen a 23% jump in new users recharging their FASTags on its platform in the past few days in February, compared to last month.

New users recharging FASTags grew by 40% from December to January for PhonePe, which witnessed a 30% increase in transactions on a monthly basis.

Paytm Payments Bank which helps in new user issuance of FASTags and provides infrastructure at toll booths to accept payments through the service, has added close to 2 million new FASTag users since November. In January and February, it issued close to a million new FASTags. It also currently powers 250 toll plazas across the country to accept FASTag payments, from 211 in October-end.

“Paytm Payments Bank has set up kiosks at multiple toll plazas and all major transport hubs across the country to promote the FASTags. Also, the number of kiosks have been ramped up in Tier 1 - 4 locations," the spokesperson said.

The company didn’t provide data around FASTag recharges since it said that the toll charges are directly deducted from the Paytm Wallet.

“Paytm users do not need to separately recharge their FASTag account and the toll charges are deducted directly from their Paytm Wallet. Therefore, it is not feasible to calculate any spike due to FASTag recharges," the Paytm spokesperson added.

Amazon declined to comment and MobiKwik did not respond to Mint’s queries.

Digital payment firms and banks are also working on mechanisms to help solve inaccurate toll charges to customers through FASTags, and are setting up grievance mechanisms for the service.

FASTag, which is an electronic toll collection system in India, operated by the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI), is currently live on more than 720 toll plazas across the country, with 29 Indian banking partners, data from National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) shows.

Total FASTag transactions in the country steadily picked up starting June last year, post the graded opening of the economy and reached an all-time high of 148.5 million monthly transactions in January 2021, NPCI data showed.

With the gain in transactions, the total value of transactions on the digital toll service also grew to ₹2397 crore, last month.

FASTag was developed by NPCI and was introduced in November 2016, during India’s demonetization exercise.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via