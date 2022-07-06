Payment giant NPCI has SWIFT alternative for 32 million Indian expats2 min read . Updated: 06 Jul 2022, 08:16 AM IST
NPCI is in the process of connecting the UPI platform to systems in other countries to replicate its domestic success
The company that built India’s digital payments backbone plans to make it cheaper and easier for the nation’s 32 million expatriates to bring their money home.