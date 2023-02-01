No income tax for Agniveers, FM makes key announcement in the Budget
- Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday during her Union Budget speech 2023 said that the payment received by the ‘Agniveers’ from the Agniveer Corpus Fund is proposed to be exempted from taxes
Union Budget 2023: ‘Agniveers’ that were recruited under the "Agnipath' scheme, has now become eligible for tax relief, according tot he Union Budget presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday, 1 February, 2023.
