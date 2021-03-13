Payment risk resurfaces via discoms for wind projects: Crisil

Crisil's Senior Director Manish Gupta said the aggregate receivables period from these state discoms has increased to nine months from invoice date compared with three to five months on average at March 2020. For projects in Andhra Pradesh, it has stretched to as much as 18 to 19 months.These payment delays are due to persisting weak financial health of discoms which deteriorated in 2020 due to lower collections from customers amid the pandemic. Although collections have recovered from the lows of the first quarter of the current fiscal, these remain below the pre-pandemic levels.So far, wind power developers have been able to manage cash-flow pressures on servicing with the help of the Reserve Bank of India-announced moratorium on debt servicing and surplus liquidity from previous fiscal.

