Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paper
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Payment risk resurfaces via discoms for wind projects: Crisil

Payment risk resurfaces via discoms for wind projects: Crisil

India has a target of installing 175,000MW of renewable energy by 2022. Of this, 100,000MW is to be generated by solar projects and 60,000MW by wind projects. Photo: Bloomberg
2 min read . 05:03 PM IST ANI

  • The reason being bulk of these are old projects with high tariffs of over 4.5 per unit handed out under the earlier FIT3 regime
  • However, sustained delay of one more quarter could test the liquidity buffers of six to nine months in these projects, making them vulnerable to delays

Payment risk from discoms has resurfaced for wind power projects with four key states -- Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Rajasthan and Andhra Pradesh -- that act as a counterparty to around 40% of the overall wind capacity toting up dues of 5,450 crore to 156 renewable projects.

Payment risk from discoms has resurfaced for wind power projects with four key states -- Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Rajasthan and Andhra Pradesh -- that act as a counterparty to around 40% of the overall wind capacity toting up dues of 5,450 crore to 156 renewable projects.

That is 50% increase in the dues year-on-year, according to global analytics company Crisil. Wind power projects constituting nearly three-fourth of the total private renewable (wind and solar) capacity of these four states have borne a larger share of the payment delays.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Fire breaks out at Shankar's International Dolls Museum in Delhi

1 min read . 05:02 PM IST

Hike in cases in Indore and Bhopal is a matter of concern: Madhya Pradesh CM

1 min read . 04:47 PM IST

China aims to vaccinate 70-80% of population by mid-2022

1 min read . 04:24 PM IST

Six killed in protests in Myanmar as US, allies vow to restore democracy

4 min read . 04:13 PM IST

That is 50% increase in the dues year-on-year, according to global analytics company Crisil. Wind power projects constituting nearly three-fourth of the total private renewable (wind and solar) capacity of these four states have borne a larger share of the payment delays.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Fire breaks out at Shankar's International Dolls Museum in Delhi

1 min read . 05:02 PM IST

Hike in cases in Indore and Bhopal is a matter of concern: Madhya Pradesh CM

1 min read . 04:47 PM IST

China aims to vaccinate 70-80% of population by mid-2022

1 min read . 04:24 PM IST

Six killed in protests in Myanmar as US, allies vow to restore democracy

4 min read . 04:13 PM IST
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

The reason being bulk of these are old projects with high tariffs of over 4.5 per unit handed out under the earlier FIT3 regime. These tariffs are higher than the average power purchase prices of these states.

Crisil's Senior Director Manish Gupta said the aggregate receivables period from these state discoms has increased to nine months from invoice date compared with three to five months on average at March 2020. For projects in Andhra Pradesh, it has stretched to as much as 18 to 19 months.These payment delays are due to persisting weak financial health of discoms which deteriorated in 2020 due to lower collections from customers amid the pandemic. Although collections have recovered from the lows of the first quarter of the current fiscal, these remain below the pre-pandemic levels.So far, wind power developers have been able to manage cash-flow pressures on servicing with the help of the Reserve Bank of India-announced moratorium on debt servicing and surplus liquidity from previous fiscal.

However, sustained delay of one more quarter could test the liquidity buffers of six to nine months in these projects, making them vulnerable to delays. This can put nearly 30,000 crore of debt in 9.5 gigawatt of wind power projects at risk of delays.

The remaining 6.5 GW of wind power projects are present in large groups and hence have greater flexibilities to manage delays, given their balance sheet strength and diversity from other counterparties in overall portfolio.Crisil Director Ankit Hakhu said: "Going forward, we expect the liquidity position of discoms to improve with collection efficiencies coming back to normal along with the release of state government subsidies, which typically picks up pace towards the end of a fiscal. This should help restore the payment cycle to pre-pandemic levels."This unpredictability and volatility in payment pattern to renewable projects is a key risk for operational projects.

To mitigate the issue, the government has bid out larger proportion of capacities through central counterparties -- National Thermal Power Corporation and Solar Energy Corporation of India -- which have maintained stable payment track record to developers despite variability in payments from underlying discoms.

As the proportion of these central counterparties increases in the overall installed capacity base, the risk of payment delays in the sector is likely to decline, said Crisil.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.