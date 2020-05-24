Payments made for driving licence won’t lapse till 31 July: Transport ministry

Road transport and highways ministry on Sunday said that payments made for obtaining crucial documents, including renewal of fitness certificate, driving licences, registration fees applied on or after February 1 will remain valid July 31.

Besides, if there is any delay in paying these fees starting February 1 till the end of the lockdown, any additional or late fee for such a delay will not be levied till July 31, the ministry said.

“In order to facilitate citizens during covid-19, ministry of road transport and highways has issued a statutory order prescribing that the fees paid on or after 1 February 2020 for the activity(s) including renewal and in case such activity(s) is not completed due to conditions for prevention of covid-19 pandemic, the fees paid shall continue to remain valid," it said.

In March, the government had already extended till 30 June the validity of documents such as driving licences, permits, and vehicle registration, that expired 1 February but could not be renewed due to the nationwide lockdown starting March 25.

The step has been taken to mitigate the hardships of people in renewing the validity of crucial vehicle documents due to the over two month long nationwide lockdown that led to the closure of government transport offices. Depositing fees due to closure of regional transport offices has also been a challenge.

“It has also come to the notice of the government that citizens are facing difficulties in respect of various fees/late fees as mandated under rule 32 and 81 of Central Motor Vehicle Rules 1989 due to lock down in the country and closure of government transport offices. There are cases where the fees have already been paid, for the service or renewal, however the process could not be completed due to lockdown," an official statement said.

