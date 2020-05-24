Payments made for fitness certificate, driving licence won't lapse until 31 July

New Delhi: In view of the lockdown necessitated by coronavirus, payments made on or after 1 February for obtaining various documents under the Central Motor Vehicle Rules won't lapse until 31 July, announced Ministry of Road Transport & Highways on Sunday. The documents include fitness, driving licence.

Already the ministry had issued an advisory on 30 March to all regarding extension of validity of the documents related to Motor Vehicles Act, 1988 and Central Motor Vehicle Rules, 1989. In that advisory it was said that documents whose extension of validity could not or not likely be granted due to lockdown and which have expired since 1 Feb, 2020 or would expire till 30 June, 2020 were advised to be treated as valid until 30 June, 2020.

"It has also come to the notice of the government that citizens are facing difficulties in respect of various fees/late fees as mandated under rule 32 and 81 of Central Motor Vehicle Rules 1989 due to lockdown in the country and closure of Government Transport Offices. There are cases where the fees have already been paid, for the service or renewal, however the process could not be completed due to lockdown. Further, there are issues where citizen is finding difficult to deposit fees due to closure of RTO offices," the ministry said on Sunday.

In order to reduce hassles for citizens during Covid–19, the ministry has issued a statutory order prescribing that "the fees paid on or after 1st February 2020 for the activity(s) including renewal and in case such activity(s) is not completed due to conditions for prevention of Covid-19 pandemic, the fees paid shall continue to remain valid. And If there is delay in paying the fees from 1st of Feb, 2020 till the period of lockdown there would not be any additional or late fee yo be charged for such delays till 31st July 2020".

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via