PayNearby opens over 1 lakh current and savings accounts from domestic semi-urban and rural retail counters3 min read . Updated: 09 Apr 2023, 09:38 PM IST
- PayNearby, India's largest branchless banking and digital network, has successfully opened 100,000+ Current and Savings Accounts from semi-urban and rural retail counters.
PayNearby, India's largest branchless banking and digital network, has successfully opened 100,000+ Current and Savings Accounts from semi-urban and rural retail counters in the country over the past six months in an effort to provide easy access to active bank accounts and bring everyone at the last mile into the formal financial fold. Customers may visit their nearby stores and effortlessly create new accounts using Aadhaar-based KYC (eKYC) thanks to this initiative with India's largest private bank.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×