Paytm aims to disburse 1,000 crore in loans to MSMEs by March 21

Paytm had recently launched Paytm All-in-One Android POS device that enabled over 2 lakh MSMEs to accept all payment modes, including Paytm Wallet, all UPI based apps, Debit & Credit Cards and ‘Cash’. The 'Paytm for Business' app has also become growth enablers for kirana stores as it helps them to track payments instantly, navigate through the past collections and track settlements made to their preferred bank accounts. This app is available in 10 regional languages and is efficiently used by retailers in small cities & towns.