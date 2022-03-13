This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Meanwhile, the RBI has asked Vijay Shekhar Sharma to stop opening new accounts amid ‘material supervisory concerns’ observed in the bank
Paytm founder and CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma was arrested and later released on bail for ramming his car into DCP's car in February, news agency ANI said on Sunday. The Paytm boss was reportedly driving a Jaguar land Rover (JLR) that hit the car of the district commissioner of police of South Delhi on February 22.
The incident allegedly happened outside The Mother's International School on Aurobindo Marg. Later Sharma was arrested under IPC Section 279 (rash or negligent driving). Constable Deepak Kumar filed an FIR who was driving DCP's car then.
Paytm Payments Bank was incorporated in August 2016 and formally began its operations in May 2017 from a branch in Noida. As per the last disclosed numbers, PPBL had around 6.4 crore customers.
The RBI had in June 2018 too prohibited PPBL from onboarding new customers on account of supervisory concerns. The restrictions were lifted on December 31, 2018.
The central bank had also issued a show cause notice to the firm dated July 29, 2021, stating that Paytm Payments Bank had committed an offence under the Payment and Settlement Systems Act, 2007 by submitting false information to RBI confirming completion of the transfer of Bharat Bill Payment Operating Unit business by One97 Communications to PPBL.
The RBI had imposed a penalty of ₹1 crore on Paytm Payments Bank for the offence.
