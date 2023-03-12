Paytm boss lauds THIS businessman who donated 15 cr to BITS Pilani

Paytm boss lauds THIS businessman who donated ₹15 cr to BITS Pilani2 min read . 11:38 AM IST
- Vijay Shekhar Sharma has praised businessman Rakesh Verma for pledging a ‘highest-ever’ donation to BITS Pilani
Paytm founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma has praised businessman Rakesh Verma for pledging a "highest-ever" donation to BITS Pilani.
Rakesh Verma is the Founder and Chairman of MapmyIndia. Recently, Verma donated ₹15 crore to BITS Pilani institute.
The funds will be used to build a convention centre at the Pilani campus.
The convention centre, named after Rakesh Verma, will include a 200-seater 'MapmyIndia Conference Hall' for conducting programmes and events and a 100-room residential facility for a convenient stay. The centre is expected to be operational by FY 2026.
In a tweet, the Paytm boss wrote, "What an inspiration for so many of us!"
BITS Pilani shared this news saying, "BITS Pilani proudly announces ₹15 crore highest ever donation pledge by Rakesh Verma for setting up a world-class 'Rakesh Verma Convention Center' at BITS Pilani, Pilani Campus. This facility would pave the way forward to bring in the best experts from the world, host international conferences and programs and invite entrepreneurs to stay and build their startups, and above all provide a distinct experience to alumni".
Verma's son Rohan, who is the current CEO and executive director of MaymyIndia also wrote a post for his father.
"Extremely inspired & proud of my father & MapmyIndia CMD, Rakesh Verma @rakeshverma1950 for setting the tone for what entrepreneurs, leaders & people, in general, can do for the world, through his commitment & giving nature - to choose to do something relatively few do, not because it was needed, but because he felt it would improve the world in general.
His gift to BITS Pilani @bitspilaniindia is just one of the many examples of values he & my mother Rashmi Verma @RashmiV1956 have lived by for decades inspiring & setting examples for our families and for team @MapmyIndia. Looking forward to seeing the Rakesh Verma Convention Centre and MapmyIndia Conference Hall come up on the BITS Pilani campus! Will be a proud & exciting moment for all of team MapmyIndia Mappls! Wishing all the best always to BITS Pilani and their incredible ecosystem of innovators, entrepreneurs, alumni, students, faculty, etc in multiplying the positive impact on the world around".
