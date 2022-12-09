Paytm buyback fails to impress proxy advisors1 min read . Updated: 09 Dec 2022, 10:19 PM IST
Paytm has a cash reserve of nearly ₹9,182 crore; however, it is an unusual move for a loss-making business to buy back shares from the public.
Mumbai: One97 Communications Pvt. Ltd could put its cash reserve to better use than pursue a buyback, and it’s not clear whether the company has achieved the objectives of its initial public offering, proxy advisory firms said, a day after the parent of Paytm said it plans to consider a buyback on 13 December.