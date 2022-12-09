Paytm buyback fails to impress proxy advisors

Even though the company did not provide any details about the buyback—such as whether it will be done through a tender or through the market—or the exact quantum, investors cheered the move, with the Paytm stock closing 7.19% higher at ₹544.75 on Friday. Shares of Paytm, which went public last year, have fallen 75% since the issue price of ₹2,150. “All investors and the company would be well off, if Paytm was using the funds to boost their business and move towards profitability, than use the funds towards buyback," said Shriram Subramanian, co-founder InGovern Research Services. “Any buyback will be a drop in the ocean as far as the market price concerned. They could be tending to their business with the extra cash, rather than pursuing a buyback," he said.