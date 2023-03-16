Paytm CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma on Delhi Mumbai expressway: ‘Better than anywhere in world’2 min read . 10:17 AM IST
Delhi Mumbai Expressway will be India’s longest expressway with length of 1,386 km
After the completion of the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway, the two cities will just be 12 hours away. Taking to Twitter Paytm CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma said that the expressway is better than anywhere in world.
"What a feeling ! You have to come here believe it. Way better than anywhere in world," Vijay Shekhar tweeted.
The 246-km Delhi-Dausa-Lalsot section of the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway from Dausa in Rajasthan was thrown open to the public on 12 February.
“Delhi Mumbai Expressway is one of the most advanced expressways in the world which presents a grand picture of developing India," PM Modi had said during the opening ceremony.
Delhi Mumbai Expressway will be India’s longest expressway with length of 1,386 km. It will reduce travel distance between Delhi and Mumbai by 12% from 1,424 km to 1,242 Km and travel time will be reduced by 50% from 24 hrs to 12 hrs.
It will pass through six states of Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat and Maharashtra and connect major cities like Kota, Indore, Jaipur, Bhopal, Vadodara and Surat. The Expressway will also serve 93 PM Gati Shakti Economic Nodes, 13 Ports, 8 Major Airports and 8 multi-modal logistics parks (MMLPs) along with spurs to new upcoming greenfield airports such as Jewar Airport, Navi Mumbai Airport and JNPT port.
The Expressway will have a catalytic impact in the developmental trajectory of all adjoining regions, thus contributing in a major way in the economic transformation of the country.
