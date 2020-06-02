The petitioners have contented that the problem of unsolicited commercial communication has further been aggravated over the last few months after the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic, which has seen a proportionate rise in the proliferation of fraudulent message headers deceptively similar to the header used by the Petitioners and its associate companies /related parties/ group companies, containing the words “Paytm", “PTM" & “PYTM, and in the reporting of such instances.