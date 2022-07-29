Paytm CEO chases for $1 billion revenue goal, says will hit the mark this fiscal

“Our team is focused on expanding the payments offerings available to our consumers - on Paytm app, in-store, online, using FASTag affixed on cars, among many other everyday habits. Our focus is also on showing how creditors can leverage this mobile payments relationship for lending. BNPL, which allows our partner financial institutions to issue credit to consumers at the point of sale, has become a consumer favourite," Sharma said in Paytm's annual report.