Paytm founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma removes post on Ratan Tata’s demise following backlash; here’s what he said

Paytm founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma's post on social media platform X caught the attention of the users. Although many tributes were appreciated, Sharma's post did not garner a positive response on social media.

Published10 Oct 2024, 08:30 PM IST
Paytm founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma has removed his social media post on Ratan Tata's demise following backlash.
Paytm founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma has removed his social media post on Ratan Tata’s demise following backlash.(PTI)

Industrialist and philanthropist Ratan Tata's death has shaken the entire nation. Tata passed away late Wednesday at the age of 86 years. Indian tech CEOs and founders also turned to social media to offer their condolences.

Notable figures from the tech sector, including Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal, People Group CEO Anupam Mittal, former Xiaomi CEO Manu Kumar Jain, Paytm founder and CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma, and former BharatPe CEO Ashneer Grover, shared heartfelt tributes expressing their respect and admiration for Tata.

But Paytm founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma's post on social media platform X caught the attention of the users. Although many tributes were appreciated, Vijay Shekhar Sharma's post did not garner a positive response on social media.

The CEO of Paytm faced criticism over a specific remark, leading him to remove his post. A screenshot of Sharma's deleted tribute has since gone viral on X.

“A legend who will inspire every generation. Entrepreneurs of the next generation will miss interacting with the most humble businessman of India. Salutes, Sir. Ok Tata Bye Bye,” Sharma said in a post on X.

The concluding line, “Ok Tata Bye Bye,” received significant backlash, prompting many users to voice their discontent. One user remarked, "It must have been written by an intern," implying it was poorly composed. Another noted, "They never miss an opportunity to make headlines," while a third commented, "This is inappropriate."

In stark contrast, Ratan Naval Tata's final rites took place this afternoon at a crematorium in Mumbai with full state honours. Home Minister Amit Shah attended on behalf of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is presently engaged in the ASEAN-India and East Asia summits in Laos. Modi, who honoured Tata with a tribute the night before, referred to him as "an extraordinary human being."

First Published:10 Oct 2024, 08:30 PM IST
