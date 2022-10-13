Paytm introduces festive treats on travel for a limited time period

Payments made with Paytm UPI for train tickets will incur no payment gateway charges. Furthermore, new Paytm users who purchase train tickets will not be charged an agent service fee. Paytm is one of the most popular online platforms for booking travel since it is an authorized travel company by the International Air Transport Association (IATA) and an official partner of IRCTC. Users have a variety of flexible and comprehensive bus ticket booking options because of its extensive network of over 2,500 bus operators. With enhanced inventories and additions, free cancellation and refunds, and travel insurance, the Paytm app offers a quick and simple ticket experience. Due to a broad range of bank partnerships, the company furthermore provides the best offers and discounts for buying tickets.

