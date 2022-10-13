Paytm introduces festive treats on travel for a limited time period

Paytm introduces festive treats on travel for a limited time period2 min read . 04:16 PM IST
- Paytm launched a Travel Sale for the festive season today. Users can get massive deals on travel ticket bookings using the Paytm app from October 13-15.
Paytm launched a Travel Sale for the festive season today. Users can get massive deals on travel ticket bookings using the Paytm app from October 13-15. Paytm provides amazing deals on booking flight tickets across major airlines such as GoFirst, Vistara, Spicejet, AirAsia, and Air India during the Travel sale. The company is granting discounts of up to 18% on domestic travel tickets and 12% on international flight tickets on credit card payments made through American Express, Axis Bank, and RBL Bank. RBL Bank customers can now get discounts on payments made with their debit cards. Paytm also features appealing deals on payments made using Paytm UPI, Paytm Wallet, Paytm Postpaid, net banking, and other cards.
Paytm launched a Travel Sale for the festive season today. Users can get massive deals on travel ticket bookings using the Paytm app from October 13-15. Paytm provides amazing deals on booking flight tickets across major airlines such as GoFirst, Vistara, Spicejet, AirAsia, and Air India during the Travel sale. The company is granting discounts of up to 18% on domestic travel tickets and 12% on international flight tickets on credit card payments made through American Express, Axis Bank, and RBL Bank. RBL Bank customers can now get discounts on payments made with their debit cards. Paytm also features appealing deals on payments made using Paytm UPI, Paytm Wallet, Paytm Postpaid, net banking, and other cards.
Students, senior citizens, and Armed Forces personnel are eligible for special fares, as well as no convenience fees when booking airline tickets. Customers will receive a full refund if they cancel under the no-questions-asked cancellation policy. The firm is providing up to 25% cashback on bus ticket purchases. Paytm guarantees the cheapest bus tickets for reservations across more than 2,500 private operators under its Best Price Guaranteed offer, and users will receive a cashback of 2X the price difference.
Students, senior citizens, and Armed Forces personnel are eligible for special fares, as well as no convenience fees when booking airline tickets. Customers will receive a full refund if they cancel under the no-questions-asked cancellation policy. The firm is providing up to 25% cashback on bus ticket purchases. Paytm guarantees the cheapest bus tickets for reservations across more than 2,500 private operators under its Best Price Guaranteed offer, and users will receive a cashback of 2X the price difference.
Payments made with Paytm UPI for train tickets will incur no payment gateway charges. Furthermore, new Paytm users who purchase train tickets will not be charged an agent service fee. Paytm is one of the most popular online platforms for booking travel since it is an authorized travel company by the International Air Transport Association (IATA) and an official partner of IRCTC. Users have a variety of flexible and comprehensive bus ticket booking options because of its extensive network of over 2,500 bus operators. With enhanced inventories and additions, free cancellation and refunds, and travel insurance, the Paytm app offers a quick and simple ticket experience. Due to a broad range of bank partnerships, the company furthermore provides the best offers and discounts for buying tickets.
Payments made with Paytm UPI for train tickets will incur no payment gateway charges. Furthermore, new Paytm users who purchase train tickets will not be charged an agent service fee. Paytm is one of the most popular online platforms for booking travel since it is an authorized travel company by the International Air Transport Association (IATA) and an official partner of IRCTC. Users have a variety of flexible and comprehensive bus ticket booking options because of its extensive network of over 2,500 bus operators. With enhanced inventories and additions, free cancellation and refunds, and travel insurance, the Paytm app offers a quick and simple ticket experience. Due to a broad range of bank partnerships, the company furthermore provides the best offers and discounts for buying tickets.
The finest complete payment services are provided by Paytm, a major one-stop commerce platform and payment app in India. Paytm facilitates small company commerce and disperses a range of financial services to its customers and merchants in collaboration with financial institutions. The largest mobile e-commerce site in India, Paytm, is the go-to place for quick online recharges, DTH, data card, and metro card recharges, as well as mobile bill payments. Through Paytm, you can quickly and easily purchase tickets for events, movies, and vacations.
The finest complete payment services are provided by Paytm, a major one-stop commerce platform and payment app in India. Paytm facilitates small company commerce and disperses a range of financial services to its customers and merchants in collaboration with financial institutions. The largest mobile e-commerce site in India, Paytm, is the go-to place for quick online recharges, DTH, data card, and metro card recharges, as well as mobile bill payments. Through Paytm, you can quickly and easily purchase tickets for events, movies, and vacations.