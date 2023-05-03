Small boards of QR Code were put up by Paytm outside the gates of Kedarnath and Badrinath for donations, only as part of the formal agreement made between the BKTC and Paytm in 2018, the fintech firm clarified on Tuesday.

The formal agreement to put up Quick Response (QR) codes at temple sites was made between the BKTC and Paytm in 2018. These QR codes were put up to get donations from pilgrims, BKTC media incharge Harish Gaud said.

"Ever since then, small boards with Quick Response (QR) code have been put up outside these temples by Paytm. ₹67 lakh have been received by the BKTC through these QR codes by way of donations," he added.

Even after finalising the agreement, Paytm didn't take permission from the competent BKTC authorieties before putting up such boards, which led to confusion, and even registering of a police case against the fintech firm.

Paytm has apologised for its mistake to BKTC Chairman Ajendra Ajay, he said.

Notably, QR codes' boards seeking donations from pilgrims were put up outside the gates of Badrinath and Kedarnath garnered the attention of local authorities, who were unaware about such boards.

Later, cases under Section 420 of the Indian Penal Code were registered in the matter on Monday at Badrinath police station and Kedarnath police. These cases were registered for putting up the QR code boards outside the temples and an investigation was ordered into it, Superintendent of Police (Chamoli) Pramendra Dobhal said.

The cases were registered after receiving complaint about the unauthorised boards present at the gates of the pilgrim site, said Ajendra Ajay, chairman of the Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee.

After registering complain, the boards, seeking donation from pilgrims, were removed on April 25 and 27, the day Kedarnath and Badrinath, respectively, opened to the devotees.

He also informed that the temple committe does not use the UPI mode for transactions. The QR codes were put up without prior information to the local authority, hence, they were removed immediately after the issue was brought into notice by the people.

(With agency inputs)