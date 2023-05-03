Paytm issues explanation for putting QR codes for donation outside gates of Badrinath, Kedarnath temples2 min read . Updated: 03 May 2023, 07:24 AM IST
Paytm has issued an explanation for putting QR codes for donation outside gates of Badrinath and Kedarnath temples to BKTC. The company said that board with QR codes were set up as part of the formal agreement made between the BKTC and Paytm in 2018
Small boards of QR Code were put up by Paytm outside the gates of Kedarnath and Badrinath for donations, only as part of the formal agreement made between the BKTC and Paytm in 2018, the fintech firm clarified on Tuesday.
