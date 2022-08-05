Paytm outage: Digital wallet app goes down for some users, website gets affected

Paytm outage: Digital wallet app goes down for some users, website gets affected1 min read . 01:01 PM IST
- The app users reported not being able to log in to the Paytm app and website, and were left unable to make payments.
Digital wallet app Paytm went down earlier on 5 August for many users, following which they raised a complaint on social media website Twitter.
The app users reported not being able to log in to the Paytm app and website, and were left unable to make payments. According to DownDetector, the app received around 611 reports till 10am.
The technical snags were reported from cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Chennai, Bengaluru and several other cities.
Later, Paytm took to Twwitter, and said, "Due to a network error across Paytm, a few of you might be facing an issue in logging into the Paytm Money App/website. We are already working on fixing the issue at the earliest. We will update you as soon as it is resolved."
The network error has now been resolved for the Paytm app and users can log in to the service and make transactions.
