Paytm partners with Flipkart for Big Billion Days 2022 as payments partner

Walmart-owned e-commerce giant Flipkart's Big Billion Days Sale 2022 begin from September 23, 2022 and go on till September 30, 2022. More than a week-long sale will offer discounts on electronic gadgets or devices like smartphones, laptops, smartwatches, accessories, gaming consoles and others. This sale will see as many as 130 Big Billion Days special across various categories and top end line of products. Interestingly, it will start on the same day as the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 sale.