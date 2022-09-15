Paytm partners with Flipkart for Big Billion Days 2022 as payments partner

Paytm partners with Flipkart for Big Billion Days 2022 as payments partner1 min read . 12:02 PM IST
- With this partnership, Paytm is offering cashbacks on payments made through Paytm UPI and Paytm Wallet
One97 Communications Limited that owns the brand Paytm, digital payments and financial services company and the pioneer of QR and mobile payments, today announced its partnership with the flagship event of Flipkart - The Big Billion Days (TBBD).
With this partnership, Paytm is offering cashbacks on payments made through Paytm UPI and Paytm Wallet. “During The Big Billion Days, customers shopping on Flipkart will receive a ₹25 instant cashback on purchase of ₹250 and above on paying via Paytm UPI and instant cashback of ₹50 on spends of ₹500 and above through Paytm Wallet," the company said in a release.
Paytm spokesperson said, “Our association with Flipkart as a payments partner for The Big Billion Days will provide a secure payments experience to millions of shoppers in small cities and towns of India. As a pioneer of digital payments, this is aligned with our vision to drive accessibility with our instruments like Paytm UPI and Paytm Wallet."
Walmart-owned e-commerce giant Flipkart's Big Billion Days Sale 2022 begin from September 23, 2022 and go on till September 30, 2022. More than a week-long sale will offer discounts on electronic gadgets or devices like smartphones, laptops, smartwatches, accessories, gaming consoles and others. This sale will see as many as 130 Big Billion Days special across various categories and top end line of products. Interestingly, it will start on the same day as the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 sale.
