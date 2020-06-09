Paytm Payments Bank reports 29.8 crore net profit for FY20

BENGALURU: Paytm Payments Bank Ltd (PPBL) posted a net profit of ₹29.8 crore for fiscal 2019-20, up from ₹19.2 crore a year ago, due to higher customer acquisition in smaller cities and towns.

It reported a revenue of ₹2,100 crore for FY20, compared to ₹1,668 crore in the preceding financial year.

PPBL said it has facilitated more than 485 crore transactions worth ₹4.6 lakh crore in FY20.

It has increased its current account and savings account (CASA) base to over 58 million, which helped it double its deposits in savings accounts to over ₹1,000 crore in the reporting year, compared to ₹460 crore in FY19.

“In FY20, we have registered growth across all parameters, including the number of account holders, saving account deposits, fixed deposits and transactions. Our focus remains on launching innovative products & services to accelerate financial inclusion in our country," said Satish Kumar Gupta, managing director and chief executive officer (MD and CEO) of Paytm Payments Bank.

PPBL has issued over 5.8 crore digital debit cards till date and registers over 45 lakh debit card transactions per month.

PPBL also announced the upcoming launch of its cheque book facility that will enable its account holders to order cheque books online, through the app.

Consumers will be required to upload their signatures and supporting documents on the ‘Cheque Book’ section, select variant - 10 or 25 leaves, and submit their requests after payments.

Once requested, the cheque book will be delivered at the KYC address within 7-10 working days, said PPBL in a statement.

In April, PPBL launched the Direct Benefits Transfer (DBT) facility, where it allowed customers to receive benefits of over 400 government subsidies directly into their PPBL Savings Account.

Recently, the bank also announced the launch of 'Cash at Home' feature for senior and differently-abled citizens in Delhi NCR (national capital region), enabling them to raise cash withdrawal requests through their Paytm Payments Bank app, with the requested amount delivered at their homes.

