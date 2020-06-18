Paytm sets up new campus in Noida, to expand in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: Paytm has set up a 5.5 lakh square feet campus in Noida, Uttar Pradesh, to accommodate its growing team that would help consolidate the firm's workforce, digital payments and financial services platform.

With the campus spread across two towers and a seating capacity for 5.000 employees, Paytm plans to gradually shift all operations based in Delhi-NCR (national capital region) to this campus including the headquarters of One97 Communications Ltd, the parent company of Paytm, by December 2020.

Earlier this month, Paytm Mall, the e-commerce division of Paytm, also said it will change its headquarters to Bengaluru as it plans to hire over 300 people for product and technology roles by tapping the talent pool of India's IT capital.

Paytm also plans to take up over 1.5 lakh square feet of office space in Bengaluru to expand operations and teams of Paytm Mall, Paytm Money, Paytm Travel, among others, which continue to be housed out of Bengaluru.

This planned new campus in Bengaluru will also house Paytm's large engineering base, which the company is in the process of setting up.

"While we have time to move into our biggest campus, we are streamlining some of our real estate spread across India. We will not extend the leases of some of our offices as our colleagues will continue working from home. Consolidating our offices to one large campus would improve operational efficiency and further create synergies between various teams and processes," said Narendra Kumar, vice president, Paytm.

As part of the plan to consolidate its workspaces, Paytm has decided to give up the leases of 19 facilities, of which 16 are small regional sales offices.

In July 2018, One97 Communications Ltd had said it was building a dedicated campus in Sector 137 Noida Expressway, Uttar Pradesh, across 10 acres of land to keep pace with its growth, which for now has been put on hold. The dedicated campus is expected to house more than 15,000 employees

Paytm also said it is promoting work from home to ensure safety of its employees as it looks to gradually shift all operations into the new complex.

