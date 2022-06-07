Paytm shares: JPMorgan remains overweight, sees over 60% upside

“Working backwards from the guidance of achieving breakeven by 2Q23 and assuming a 42% contribution margin by that point, the implied indirect expense growth will need to grow by 34% over 6 quarters or at a 22% CAGR, which is well above F22 growth of c.50%. The company has sharply increased its employee costs led by hiring in field force. Given that most of the roll out is done, indirect cost should start to moderate 2Q23 onwards," JPMorgan added.