Digital financial services firm One97 Communications, which runs Paytm brand announced it has signed MoU with the Andhra Pradesh government to drive initiatives in financial inclusion, public health, cyber security.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Andhra Pradesh government and Paytm inked on the sidelines of the Andhra Pradesh Global Investors Summit 2023.

"The agreement aims to promote mutual cooperation in the areas of industrial development, financial inclusion, public health, cyber security and prevention of financial frauds in the state of Andhra Pradesh," according to a company release.

Under the MoU and in sync with Paytm's mission of bringing half a billion Indians into the mainstream economy, it plans to empower merchants, street vendors and Chiru Vyaparulu to accept digital payments and give them access to loans on its lending partners.

E-government services will be accessible to all users of the payment app. Andhra government departments will be empowered to accept digital payments from citizens and businesses. Toll plazas across the state would accept payments digitally under a proposal from the company.

"Paytm plans to extend its platform to the government of Andhra Pradesh for providing eGovernment services, which will be conveniently accessible to all Paytm Super App users. Additionally, Paytm plans to empower various GoAP (Government of Andhra Pradesh) departments to accept digital payments from citizens and businesses, thereby enhancing service delivery for the people of Andhra Pradesh," the release said.

In the area of public health, Paytm proposed to collaborate with the state health authority in facilitating seamless OPD appointment booking at government and private hospitals under the forthcoming Unified Health Interface (UHI) programme.

"As part of its commitment to promote safe and secure digital payments, Paytm plans to conduct cybersecurity training for Andhra Pradesh police personnel and launch a joint campaign to raise awareness of cybersecurity best practices among citizens, particularly those residing in non-urban areas," the release added.

Vijay Shekhar Sharma, Founder and CEO, Paytm, said, “We are fully committed to driving financial inclusion at the last mile and this partnership is a step in that direction. We will continue to empower the people of Andhra Pradesh by enabling lakhs of small businesses with mobile payments and access to various financial services."

The agreement was signed in the presence of Saurabh Gaur, Secretary, Information Technology, Electronics and Communications, Government of Andhra Pradesh and Vijay Shekhar Sharma, Paytm founder, MD and CEO.