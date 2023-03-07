Paytm ties up with Andhra Pradesh govt to drive financial inclusion, health, cyber security2 min read . Updated: 07 Mar 2023, 04:35 PM IST
The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was inked on the sidelines of the Andhra Pradesh Global Investors Summit 2023
Digital financial services firm One97 Communications, which runs Paytm brand announced it has signed MoU with the Andhra Pradesh government to drive initiatives in financial inclusion, public health, cyber security.
