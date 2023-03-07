"Paytm plans to extend its platform to the government of Andhra Pradesh for providing eGovernment services, which will be conveniently accessible to all Paytm Super App users. Additionally, Paytm plans to empower various GoAP (Government of Andhra Pradesh) departments to accept digital payments from citizens and businesses, thereby enhancing service delivery for the people of Andhra Pradesh," the release said.

