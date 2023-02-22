Paytm's ‘Cancel Protect’ will ensure complete refund against flight ticket cancellation
- The feature is available for users at a premium rate of ₹149 for flight tickets and ₹25 for Bus tickets.
Full refund on flight ticket cancellation is a now a possibility. One97 Communications Ltd (OCL) on Wednesday announced a new feature on Paytm called ‘Cancel protect’.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Switch to the app
- Faster on the app
- Personalized news
- Prompt notifications
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×