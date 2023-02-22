Full refund on flight ticket cancellation is a now a possibility. One97 Communications Ltd (OCL) on Wednesday announced a new feature on Paytm called ‘Cancel protect’.

The feature can be availed by Paytm users to protect themselves against cancellation charges levied by airlines or bus operators. The feature is available for users at a premium rate of ₹149 for flight tickets and ₹25 for Bus tickets.

“The customer can claim a 100 per cent refund with ‘Cancel Protect’ for trips that are cancelled through Paytm at least 24 hours before the scheduled departure time for flights and at least four hours before the scheduled departure time for buses. With ‘Cancel Protect’, there is no cap on the refund amount and the fare is credited instantly into the source account upon cancellation," Paytm said in a statement.

A Paytm spokesperson said, “We have introduced a host of customer-friendly product features on our app that have immensely simplified the travel booking experience and addressed the needs of the Indian traveler. Our ‘Cancel Protect’ is the perfect solution for customers who are looking for a flexible and convenient way to protect their travel plans. Along with the convenience of ticketing, we offer users great deals and discounts on travel bookings, helping customers save more."

On 15 February, Paytm Payments Banks Limited (PPBL) had launched UPI LITE, enabled by National Payments Corporation of India for multiple small-value UPI transactions.

The UPI LITE feature will help with faster real-time transactions with a single click through Paytm as the bank aims to drive the adoption of digital payments across the country.

"Once loaded, a UPI LITE wallet allows a user to do instant transactions of up to ₹200, making the entire experience quick and seamless. A maximum of ₹2,000 can be added twice in a day to UPI LITE, making the cumulative daily usage up to ₹4,000," Paytm said in a release.