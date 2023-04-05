Paytm's payment volumes surge by 40%, monthly users up 27% in March quarter1 min read . Updated: 05 Apr 2023, 10:38 AM IST
- According to Paytm, its subscription as a service model, combined with strong device adoption, has led to increased subscription revenues and payment volumes.
Paytm recorded a 40% YoY growth in its Merchant Payment Volumes (GMV) which amounted to ₹3.62 lakh crore ($44 billion)., reaching 9 crore during the same period for the quarter ended March 2023, the company informed on Wednesday.
