Paytm's stock prices experience slight dip of over 1% ahead of Q4 results
One97 Communications, a digital financial services firm, witnessed a decline of over 1% in their share prices on Wednesday, prior to the announcement of their Q4 results.
At 10.26 am, the scrip was trading 1.06% lower at ₹650.70 on BSE.
Meanwhile, Paytm's stock price has demonstrated significant growth, with a notable surge of nearly 11% within the span of one month. Moreover, the stock has risen impressively by over 23% year-to-date.
The company has recently announced a significant achievement in offline payments through a recent exchange filing.
Earlier, the company informed that they have successfully deployed 6.8 million Paytm payment devices, such as Soundbox and PoS, which marks a notable milestone.
This is a substantial increase from the previous year, when they had only deployed 2.9 million devices. The company has experienced rapid growth, expanding its payment device deployment by 3.9 million devices in just one year.
The digital payments company further informed that it disbursed loans amounting to ₹12,554 crores in the quarter ending March, registering a growth of 253 per cent year-on-year (YoY). Paytm disbursed loans worth ₹3,553 crores in the last quarter of the financial year 2021-2022.
"Our loan distribution business (in partnership with our lender partners) continues to gain scale with disbursements of ₹4,468 crore ($544 million, up 206 per cent YoY) and 4.1 million loans (up 63 per cent YoY) disbursed in the month of March 2023 through the Paytm platform," it said.
The company stated that it has been focused on payment volumes generating profitability, either through net payments margin or from direct upsell potential over the past few quarters.
