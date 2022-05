Paytm founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma on Friday took to Twitter and requested Indian beverages manufacturer paperboat to increase the supply of his favourite drink.

Sharing a link of 'Thandai' from paperboat, Sharma wrote 'One drink, in super demand and low in supply everywhere'.

He hoped that the company will increase the drink's capacity.

One drink, in super demand and low in supply everywhere : https://t.co/YWKiLPDqtX . Hope @paperboatdrinks is increasing its capacity 😇 — Vijay Shekhar Sharma (@vijayshekhar) May 13, 2022

Netizens also agreed with Sharma's humble request. On e user wrote, "@paperboatdrinks is bringing all our desi drinks to sip. and heatwave really needs thandai for sure".

@paperboatdrinks is bringing all our desi drinks to sip. and heatwave really needs thandai for sure — Ajay kumar (@authorajay) May 13, 2022

Another user wrote, "They have a great name among youngsters. But they are merely available and should supply more and to remote places @paperboatdrinks I am a fan".

They have great name among youngsters. But they are merely available should supply more and to remote places. @paperboatdrinks I am a fan 🚀 — c_wah_ (@Prasad721S) May 13, 2022