Paytm's Vijay Shekhar has a special request for paperboat. Netizens agree

1 min read . 08:35 AM IST Livemint

  • Paytm founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma on Friday took to Twitter and requested Indian beverages manufacturer paperboat to increase the supply of his favourite drink

Paytm founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma on Friday took to Twitter and requested Indian beverages manufacturer paperboat to increase the supply of his favourite drink.

Sharing a link of 'Thandai' from paperboat, Sharma wrote 'One drink, in super demand and low in supply everywhere'.

He hoped that the company will increase the drink's capacity.

Netizens also agreed with Sharma's humble request. On e user wrote, "@paperboatdrinks is bringing all our desi drinks to sip. and heatwave really needs thandai for sure".

Another user wrote, "They have a great name among youngsters. But they are merely available and should supply more and to remote places @paperboatdrinks I am a fan".

