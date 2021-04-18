Besides, by 2025 over 96% of India’s pay-TV homes will be digitalised and the base of the pay-TV subscribers would be expanded to 13.4 crore by then, said a report
NEW DELHI :
The pay-TV industry in India will have a growth of 7% and reach to total revenue of $12.3 billion (approx ₹91,684 crore) by 2025, said a report.
Besides, by 2025 over 96% of India’s pay-TV homes will be digitalised and the base of the pay-TV subscribers would be expanded to 13.4 crore by then, said a report from advisory and consulting services provider Media Partners Asia (MPA).