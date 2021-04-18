Subscribe
My Reads e-paper IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Pay-TV industry to reach $12.3 bn revenue in India by 2025: Report

Pay-TV industry to reach $12.3 bn revenue in India by 2025: Report

Premium
Photo: Mint
1 min read . 05:53 PM IST PTI

Besides, by 2025 over 96% of India’s pay-TV homes will be digitalised and the base of the pay-TV subscribers would be expanded to 13.4 crore by then, said a report

NEW DELHI : The pay-TV industry in India will have a growth of 7% and reach to total revenue of $12.3 billion (approx 91,684 crore) by 2025, said a report. 

The pay-TV industry in India will have a growth of 7% and reach to total revenue of $12.3 billion (approx 91,684 crore) by 2025, said a report. 

Besides, by 2025 over 96% of India’s pay-TV homes will be digitalised and the base of the pay-TV subscribers would be expanded to 13.4 crore by then, said a report from advisory and consulting services provider Media Partners Asia (MPA).

TRENDING STORIES See All

Besides, by 2025 over 96% of India’s pay-TV homes will be digitalised and the base of the pay-TV subscribers would be expanded to 13.4 crore by then, said a report from advisory and consulting services provider Media Partners Asia (MPA).

TRENDING STORIES See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

It also estimates India’s active Direct-to-home subscription will expand from 5.8 crore homes in 2020 to more than 6.8 crore homes in 2025.

“Meanwhile, cable’s share of pay-TV subscribers will decline from 54% in 2020 to 46% by 2025 while IPTV will pick up a small share after rolling out later in 2021," it said. 

A subscription to a television service from a cable, satellite or telephone company is defined under pay-TV. This excludes Internet-based streaming services such as Netflix and Amazon.

Meanwhile, it also added that the regulations from the sectoral regulator TRAI" continue to limit investment" in pay-TV content, impacting ARPU growth and distribution upside

According to MPA, total pay-TV industry revenue, including subscription and advertising, declined 10% Y/Y in 2020 to $8.9 billion as the economic downturn post-COVID eroded advertising.

"The recommencing of fresh content and live sports together with improvements in consumer and economic sentiment will lead to a sharp recovery in 2021," it added.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
Premium

Navalny camp plans protests across Russia on 21 April as health fears worsen

2 min read . 05:55 PM IST
Premium

Indian Railways gears up to run 'Oxygen Express' trains amid Covid-19 surge

2 min read . 05:53 PM IST
Premium

BS Yediyurappa health update: Karnataka CM stable, recovering from Covid-19

1 min read . 05:41 PM IST
Premium

AstraZeneca could have Covid-19 vaccine against variant by end-2021: Report

1 min read . 05:22 PM IST

After a 25% contraction in 2020, pay-TV advertising will grow at 12% CAGR over 2020-25.

During 2020, pay-TV broadcasters generated $4.4 billion. in total revenue (62% from advertising and 38% from subscription), down 17% Y/Y. 

"A sharp recovery is expected over the next two years with the channel business; advertising will primarily drive this expansion," it added.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.