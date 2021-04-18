This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Pay-TV industry to reach $12.3 bn revenue in India by 2025: Report
1 min read.05:53 PM ISTPTI
Besides, by 2025 over 96% of India’s pay-TV homes will be digitalised and the base of the pay-TV subscribers would be expanded to 13.4 crore by then, said a report
NEW DELHI :
The pay-TV industry in India will have a growth of 7% and reach to total revenue of $12.3 billion (approx ₹91,684 crore) by 2025, said a report.
Besides, by 2025 over 96% of India’s pay-TV homes will be digitalised and the base of the pay-TV subscribers would be expanded to 13.4 crore by then, said a report from advisory and consulting services provider Media Partners Asia (MPA).
