PayU’s LazyPay, Kissht blocked after IT Ministry’s order
- Websites of LazyPay as well as loan provider Kissht were not working on major telecom networks, following the IT Ministry’s order on 5 February.
Digital lending platforms LazyPay and Kissht were impacted by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology’s (MeitY) latest move banning 94 mobile apps with links to China, with some customers losing access.
