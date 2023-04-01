Tim Southee departs Prabhsimran Singh Tim Southee hit the fist jackpot for KKR as he dismissed dangerous looking Prabhsimran Singh.

PBKS at 9/0 after 1 over PBKS batting: Shikhar Dhawan (c) 0 (0) Prabhsimran Singh 9 (6) KKR bowling: Umesh Yadav 0/9 (1)

PBKS vs KKR Live Score IPL 2023: Weather clear The weather seems clear for now and and players can be seen warming up before the match

PBKS vs KKR Live Score IPL 2023: Playing 11 of both teams Punjab Kings: Shikhar Dhawan (c), Prabhsimran Singh, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Sam Curran, Sikandar Raza, Shahrukh Khan, Nathan Ellis, Harpreet Brar, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh Kolkata Knight Riders: Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Mandeep Singh, Nitish Rana(c), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Shardul Thakur, Sunil Narine, Tim Southee, Anukul Roy, Umesh Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy

PBKS vs KKR Live Score IPL 2023: KKR wins toss Kolkata Knight Riders skipper Nitish Rana won the toss and chose to bowl first

PBKS vs KKR Live Score IPL 2023: Weather update The weather in Mohali is expected to be clear, but there are still 80-50% chance or rain. The current temperature is around 14-25 degrees Celsius

PBKS vs KKR Live Score IPL 2023: PCA on feet The Punjab Cricket Association in reportedly on their feet to face any kind of eventuality and has an army of groundmen working to ensure a smooth match

PBKS vs KKR Live Score IPL 2023: KKR skipper Nitish Rana before match "Don't follow anyone's captaincy style, I just want to captain in my manner. I know that if I follow someone, then I will lose my touch. So I want to lead this side the only way I know," KKR skipper said.

