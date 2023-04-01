Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
PBKS vs KKR IPL 2023 Live Score: PBKS at 23/1 after 2 overs

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 03:40 PM IST Livemint
Punjab Kings captain Shikhar Dhawan during a practice session ahead of the IPL 2023 cricket match between Punjab Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders, at Punjab Cricket Association Stadium in Mohali

  • KKR vs Punjab Kings IPL 2023 Match Live: PBKS finished sixth, two-time champions KKR ended a rung below in the seventh spot in the 10-team competition last year

Plagued by injuries and unavailability of a few foreign players, both Punjab Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders would still look to put their best foot forward as they lock horns in their opening IPL encounter here on Saturday. Catch all the live updates: 

01 Apr 2023, 03:39 PM IST Tim Southee departs Prabhsimran Singh 

Tim Southee hit the fist jackpot for KKR as he dismissed dangerous looking Prabhsimran Singh.

01 Apr 2023, 03:36 PM IST PBKS at 9/0 after 1 over

PBKS batting:

Shikhar Dhawan (c) 0 (0)

Prabhsimran Singh 9 (6)

 

KKR bowling:

Umesh Yadav 0/9 (1)

01 Apr 2023, 03:21 PM IST PBKS vs KKR Live Score IPL 2023: Weather clear

The weather seems clear for now and and players can be seen warming up before the match

01 Apr 2023, 03:14 PM IST PBKS vs KKR Live Score IPL 2023: Playing 11 of both teams 

Punjab Kings: Shikhar Dhawan (c), Prabhsimran Singh, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Sam Curran, Sikandar Raza, Shahrukh Khan, Nathan Ellis, Harpreet Brar, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh

Kolkata Knight Riders: Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Mandeep Singh, Nitish Rana(c), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Shardul Thakur, Sunil Narine, Tim Southee, Anukul Roy, Umesh Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy

01 Apr 2023, 03:02 PM IST PBKS vs KKR Live Score IPL 2023: KKR wins toss

Kolkata Knight Riders skipper Nitish Rana won the toss and chose to bowl first

01 Apr 2023, 02:45 PM IST PBKS vs KKR Live Score IPL 2023: Weather update

The weather in Mohali is expected to be clear, but there are still 80-50% chance or rain. The current temperature is around 14-25 degrees Celsius 

01 Apr 2023, 02:33 PM IST PBKS vs KKR Live Score IPL 2023: PCA on feet

The Punjab Cricket Association in reportedly on their feet to face any kind of eventuality and has an army of groundmen working to ensure a smooth match 

01 Apr 2023, 02:24 PM IST PBKS vs KKR Live Score IPL 2023: KKR skipper Nitish Rana before match

"Don't follow anyone's captaincy style, I just want to captain in my manner. I know that if I follow someone, then I will lose my touch. So I want to lead this side the only way I know," KKR skipper said.

01 Apr 2023, 02:18 PM IST Punjab Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders: Here's the likely playing XI from both teams

Amid gloomy weather and chances of rain in Mohali, both Punjab Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders will look to start their IPL campaign on a winning note. Read more

01 Apr 2023, 02:16 PM IST Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings, preview, where to watch, other detail

For two-time champions KKR, new coach Chandrakant Pandit will be the key man as it is now an open secret that he along with Mumbai stalwart Abhishek Nayar are going to take all decisions from the dug-out and Rana's only job would be to implement them. Read more

