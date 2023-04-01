PBKS vs KKR IPL 2023 Live Score: PBKS at 23/1 after 2 overs
- KKR vs Punjab Kings IPL 2023 Match Live: PBKS finished sixth, two-time champions KKR ended a rung below in the seventh spot in the 10-team competition last year
Plagued by injuries and unavailability of a few foreign players, both Punjab Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders would still look to put their best foot forward as they lock horns in their opening IPL encounter here on Saturday. Catch all the live updates:
Tim Southee hit the fist jackpot for KKR as he dismissed dangerous looking Prabhsimran Singh.
PBKS batting:
Shikhar Dhawan (c) 0 (0)
Prabhsimran Singh 9 (6)
KKR bowling:
Umesh Yadav 0/9 (1)
The weather seems clear for now and and players can be seen warming up before the match
Punjab Kings: Shikhar Dhawan (c), Prabhsimran Singh, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Sam Curran, Sikandar Raza, Shahrukh Khan, Nathan Ellis, Harpreet Brar, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh
Kolkata Knight Riders: Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Mandeep Singh, Nitish Rana(c), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Shardul Thakur, Sunil Narine, Tim Southee, Anukul Roy, Umesh Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy
Kolkata Knight Riders skipper Nitish Rana won the toss and chose to bowl first
The weather in Mohali is expected to be clear, but there are still 80-50% chance or rain. The current temperature is around 14-25 degrees Celsius
The Punjab Cricket Association in reportedly on their feet to face any kind of eventuality and has an army of groundmen working to ensure a smooth match
"Don't follow anyone's captaincy style, I just want to captain in my manner. I know that if I follow someone, then I will lose my touch. So I want to lead this side the only way I know," KKR skipper said.
Amid gloomy weather and chances of rain in Mohali, both Punjab Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders will look to start their IPL campaign on a winning note. Read more
For two-time champions KKR, new coach Chandrakant Pandit will be the key man as it is now an open secret that he along with Mumbai stalwart Abhishek Nayar are going to take all decisions from the dug-out and Rana's only job would be to implement them. Read more
