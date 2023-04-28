The 38th match of the Indian Premier League(IPL) will take place between Punjab Super Kings and Lucknow Super Giants at the Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali. The two teams will face each other for the second time in the tournament. In the first encounter, Punjab Kings won a last-over thriller and defeated Lucknow by two wickets.

Punjab scored 161 runs in 19.3 overs after Lucknow scored 159 for eight batting first. Zimbabwe's Sikander Raza played a matured innings of 57 runs in 41 balls and Sharukh Khan played a cameo to help Punjab reach the target.

In today's encounter, it will be the battle of Lucknow's batters versus Punjab's left arm pacers. Lucknow will want it batters like Kyle Mayers and Nicholas Pooran to score big whereas Punjab will want to get them out early.

Lucknow Super Giants would be looking to move on from an inexplicable batting performance when they take on Punjab Kings in a crucial mid table clash in the Indian Premier League here on Friday.

Halfway into the competition, both teams have four wins from seven games and would be aiming to find consistency in the tight race to the IPL play-offs.

Where is the IPL 2023 match, PBKS vs LSG?

The IPL 2023 match, Punjab Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants, will take place at the IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali.

When will the PBKS vs LSG match start?

The IPL 2023 match, Punjab Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants, will start at 7:30 pm IST on Friday (April 28).

How to watch it on TV?

The IPL match between Punjab Kings and Lucknow Super Giants will be broadcast on Star Sports channels - Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3, and Star Sports 3 HD.

How to watch live streaming?

The live streaming of the IPL 2023 match, Punajb Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants, will be available on Jio Cinema.

PBKS vs LSG fantasy cricket team

Opening Batsmen-Shikhar Dhawan( If fit to play), KL Rahul

Middle Order -→Nicholas Pooran, Marcus Stoinis, Sam Curran, Krunal Pandya

Bowler-→ Arshdeep Singh, Ravi Bishnoi, Naveen-ul-Haq

Disclaimer: The fantasy team mentioned above is for entertainment purposes only and can be used on any suitable online gaming platforms like Dream11, MPL, My11Circle, WinZO, Gamezy, Howzat, MyTeam11, and others. Please note that this list is not a recommendation and any decision to use it is solely at your discretion.