It’s the 34th day of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023. The 45th match this season will be played between Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Mumbai Indians (MI). The match will take place at the Inderjit Singh Bindra Stadium in Mohali on May 3 at 7:30 PM.

PBKS are standing at number six of the points table with five wins from nine matches. Mumbai, on the other hand, have managed to win four out of the eight matches they have played so far. Just like Punjab, Rohit Sharma’s boys have also had a mixed season so far in IPL 2023.

The head-to-head record for these two teams is quite interesting. They have played 30 matches against each other and managed to win 15 each. Shikhar Dhawan did not play the last encounter between these two teams as the PBKS skipper was recovering from injury.

Sam Curran stepped in and scored 55 off 29 balls to take the Kings to 214 in 20 overs. Mumbai fought hard. Cameron Green and Suryakumar Yadav scored 67 and 57 respectively. Arshdeep Singh broke the LED middle-stump twice (it cost ₹24 lakh), took four wickets for 29 in his four overs and restricted MI to 201.

IS Bindra Stadium pitch report for PBKS vs MI

Based on the latest forecasts, there is a 22% likelihood of precipitation at night. This could significantly impact the match scheduled to take place during the night hours. The relative humidity levels are also expected to be quite high, at 84% at night, potentially making conditions challenging for players on the field.

While the pitch offers some early assistance for fast bowlers, the playing surfaces at Mohali tend to favour batting. As evidenced in the most recent match, LSG managed to rack up an impressive total of 257 for five against PBKS, highlighting the challenges that the bowling side could face.

PBKS vs MI fantasy cricket team

Rohit Sharma (VC), Shikhar Dhawan, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan (WK), Shahrukh Khan, Sam Curran (C), Harpreet Brar, Rahul Chahar, Jofra Archer, Kagiso Rabada, Arshdeep Singh.

Disclaimer: The fantasy team mentioned above is for entertainment purposes only and can be used on any suitable online gaming platforms like Dream11, MPL, My11Circle, WinZO, Gamezy, Howzat, MyTeam11, and others. Please note that this list is not a recommendation and any decision to use it is solely at your discretion.