PBSs sanctioned 5.95 trillion worth of loans during 1 Mar-8 May: Government

NEW DELHI: The finance ministry on Tuesday said public sector banks (PSBs) sanctioned loans worth ₹5.95 trillion to small businesses, retail, agriculture and corporate sectors during 1 March-8 May.

“....Total financing worth ₹1.18 lakh crore was provided to NBFCs (non-banking financial companies)," the ministry said in a tweet.

The finance ministry had earlier said the amount of loan sanctioned during the lockdown indicates that the economy is poised for a recovery. However, the numbers do not reflect the disbursed amount.

These borrowers from micro, small and medium enterprises, retail, agriculture and corporates await the disbursal of loans that will take place soon after lockdown lifts, the ministry had said last week.

Between 20 March and 8 May, state-owned banks contacted 97% of borrowers eligible for emergency credit lines and working capital enhancements. Loans worth ₹65,879 crore were sanctioned, up from the ₹26,500 crore sanctioned as of May 4, it said.

State-owned banks have been prioritising pre-approved emergency credit lines and working capital enhancements, especially for MSMEs and businesses that have been hit the most by the covid-19 pandemic and a following lockdown.

A nationwide lockdown, in place since 25 March, has brought economic activity to a near standstill, hitting businesses.

Towards help mitigate the impact of the lockdown, the government and the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) in the last few weeks have announced a series of measures to improve credit supply, and support businesses, middle class, and the poor hit by covid-19.

A financial package for the industry is expected soon.

