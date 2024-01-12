PDP leader alleges 'serious lapses' in Mehbooba Mufti's security after road accident
PDP leader and former Jammu and Kashmir minister Naeem Akhtar said, “In the recent incident where Mehbooba Mufti narrowly escaped a road accident, serious security lapses were evident…”
A day after People's Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti escaped unhurt in a road accident, her party raised questions on Friday about the security protocols in place for the former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister. The PDP said the "lapses" in Mufti's security were evident.