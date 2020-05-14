Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday said that PDS ration cards will be made portable, allowing migrant workers to use them at any fair price shop in the country.

About 63 crore beneficiaries in 23 states covering 83% of PDS population will be covered under the national portability by August, 2020 while 100% portability will be achieved by March 2021.

The finance minister's today’s announcements targeted migrant workers, street vendors, small traders, self-employed people, small farmers.

Sitharaman on Wednesday announced measures worth ₹5.9 trillion for the MSMEs, power discoms, NBFCs, besides relief for tax payers and workers, as a part of the first tranche of ₹20 trillion bailout package committed by PM Narendra Modi.

The government in March had rolled out a ₹1.7 trillion relief package under a newly framed Prime Minister Garib Kalyan Yojana, for the vulnerable sections of the society including migrant workers, farmers, women, senior citizens and health professionals marking an aggressive attempt to limit the economic damage caused by the coronavirus outbreak and tackle the loss of livelihood of millions of poor.

India’s ongoing nationwide lockdown, considered the severest in the world, has led to massive retrenchment and unmitigated difficulty for the migrant workers. Unemployment rate climbed to a staggering 27.1% in the week to 3 May before dropping to 23.97% in the following week, data from the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy showed. Around 121.5 million reported job losses in April, the survey said.

