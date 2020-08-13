MUMBAI: Exits by private equity investors remained minimal in July even as investments picked up sharply to $3.7 billion, the highest monthly figure so far this year, according to a report by IVCA and EY.

Exit activity remained subdued, with only $134 million in exits, primarily comprising open market exits, the report said, adding that July did not witness any PE-backed IPO or secondary exit.

July recored nine exits worth $134 million, 78% lower than the value of exits the year-ago period ($616 million) and 76% lower than the value recorded in June ($564 million).

The largest exit in July saw Warburg Pincus sell its 2.3% stake in Au Small Finance Bank Limited for $69 million.

Investments, on the other hand, saw a sharp uptick in July. Excluding investments in Jio Platforms, at $3.7 billion, PE/VC investments in July recorded the highest value in 2020 so far.

Investment activity was propelled by buyouts, which at $1.7 billion were the highest in 11 months, the report said.

July recorded 10 large deals, of value greater than $100 million, worth $3.1 billion compared with 13 large deals worth $7.1 billion (including investments in Jio Platforms) in July 2019. The largest deals last month include Thoma Bravo’s buyout of the US subsidiary of Majesco Limited for $594 million followed by KKR’s buyout of J.B Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals Limited for $496 million.

Growth investments were the second highest at $988 million across 16 deals (26% decline y-o-y) followed by credit investments at $910 million across 12 deals (2.2 times growth y-o-y). Start-ups recorded $272 million in investments across 40 deals (80% decline y-o-y).

"While the global and domestic economy is still not out of the woods yet, many sectors have started showing an uptick in activity under changed circumstances and altered modes of doing business," the report said.

PE/VC fund managers also seem to be adjusting to the constantly evolving paradigm, it added.

"However, there continues to be a considerable overhang over economic activity, which is expected to remain below par and susceptible to head winds like trade wars, geopolitical tensions, health of Indian banks and NBFC’s, regional lockdowns and the curve of the virus case load in India."

