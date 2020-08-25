NEW DELHI: Private equity company Actis Llp is in talks with India’s largest independent renewable energy producer ReNew Power to buy 550 MW of its capacity for nearly ₹3,000 crore, said two people aware of the development.

The projects for sale by the Sumant Sinha-founded firm include 300 MW project at Pavagada solar park in Karanataka’s Tumkur district and a 250 MW wind farm in Gujarat.

Interestingly, the Gujarat project located in Kutch district was won by Ostro Kutch Wind Pvt. Ltd in April 2017. Post the 2018 acquisition of Actis-owned Ostro Energy by ReNew Power for an enterprise value of around $1.5 billion, the Kutch project became a part of Goldman Sachs and Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPPIB) backed ReNew Power portfolio.

This comes in the backdrop of Actis Long Life Infrastructure Fund (ALLIF) recently acquiring two solar projects totalling 400MW from Acme Solar Holdings Ltd. ReNew Power is looking at raising funds through asset sales after its earlier plan for an initial public offering (IPO) in India was put on hold. Also, ReNew Power is gearing up to raise offshore debt by issuing dollar bonds as it looks to refinance domestic debt of certain operating assets.

A ReNew Power spokesperson in an emailed response said, “We have no comments to offer on your query." Queries emailed to a Actis spokesperson on late Monday evening remained unanswered.

Clean energy capacity addition by India has happened at a rapid pace in India. Such projects now account for more than a fifth of India’s installed power generation capacity.

Actis, which invests solely in emerging markets, has committed $2.1 billion to India and has been operating in the energy, financial services and real estate sectors. It has $10 billion worth of projects under construction in growth markets and has 116,500 employees in the businesses that it controls.

