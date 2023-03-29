PE funds get to be promoters of MFs1 min read . Updated: 29 Mar 2023, 11:53 PM IST
Mumbai: After nearly three years of deliberations, the Indian markets regulator on Wednesday allowed private equity firms to serve as promoters of Indian mutual funds, in a move that may accelerate consolidation in the country’s ₹41 trillion mutual fund industry
Mumbai: After nearly three years of deliberations, the Indian markets regulator on Wednesday allowed private equity firms to serve as promoters of Indian mutual funds, in a move that may accelerate consolidation in the country’s ₹41 trillion mutual fund industry.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×