PE investment in NCR real estate jumped 58% in first nine months of FY23: Report1 min read . Updated: 10 Jan 2023, 05:22 PM IST
Mumbai Metropolitan Region or MMR witnessed a drop in total inflows during the period from $574 million to $224 million.
New Delhi: Private equity investors have invested $1,215 million into real estate in the National Capital Region or NCR in the first nine months of FY23, against $771 million in the corresponding period in the previous financial year, an increase of 58%, according to Anarock.