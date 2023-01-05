PE investments in real estate at $3.4 billion in 2022: Report

“Commercial office remains the preferred investment product in India which absorbs around a third of the total APAC office demand by space. With the increase of office REITs, this trend will grow as domestic investor participation increases. Data centres have been the second most visible investment product in 2022. India remains a favourable destination for global real estate investors despite the global events and we will witness newer offshore capital enter India in 2023," said Diwakar Rana, managing director, Capital Markets, Savills India.