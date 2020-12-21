PE/VC exits plunge to six year low on covid impact

“Exits slowed down substantially as after the covid-19 lockdowns started in March 3rd week, the prevailing uncertainty increased business risk premiums. In light of significant uncertainty, investors that were ready to commit capital wanted to play safe and were ready to do deals at valuations that were significantly lower than what was prevailing pre-covid. Thus, sellers decided to defer their exit plans and not book losses by selling at the worst possible time," said Vivek Soni, partner and national leader- private equity services at EY.