Peace and tranquility in J&K due to efforts of govt, armed forces: Rajnath Singh

New Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday said there is peace and tranquility in Jammu and Kashmir because of the persistent efforts by the government and the armed forces.
Attending the ‘Shaurya Diwas’ celebrations in Srinagar to commemorate the 75th year of air landed operations of Indian Army, Singh said post-Independence, the people of Jammu and Kashmir were deprived of development for decades. “Some anti-India elements used to disturb peace and harmony in the name of religion. But now there is peace and tranquility in Jammu and Kashmir because of the persistent efforts by the government and the armed forces. "
The minister said that the valour and sacrifice of the armed forces and people who laid down their lives to protect unity and integrity of the country is why Jammu and Kashmir remains an integral part of India and will continue to in future.
“Despite a number of stumbling blocks, India has risen time and again because of the courage and sacrifice of our soldiers. The country stands tall on a strong foundation laid by them. The greatest glory is not in never falling, but in rising every time we fall. The incident of 1947 is one such instance," Singh said.
He added that the first Param Vir Chakra recipient, Major Somnath Sharma saved the Srinagar airfield despite being injured. “Major and other heroes will always remain a source of inspiration for every Indian. The country will forever be indebted to their sacrifices."
“Terrorists have no religion. They are the enemies of humanity. Any violation of fundamental rights of a human being is not acceptable in an ideal society. This has been our commitment. The doors of development & peace have now been opened in J&K and Ladakh, with the people of the two UTs reaping the benefits of the welfare schemes of the government of India. There is unity among the people who are moving forward hand-in-hand," he added.
Singh said that some areas that are illegally occupied by Pakistan are still devoid of progress. “Pakistan is fully responsible for inhuman incidents against innocent Indians in PoK. In the times to come, Pakistan will face the result of its atrocities. Today, the region of J&K and Ladakh is touching new heights of development. This is just the beginning. Our aim is to implement the resolution unanimously passed in Indian Parliament on February 22, 1994 to reclaim remaining parts, such as Gilgit and Baltistan."
The minister said that the ‘Shaurya Diwas’ gives the country an opportunity to remember the valour of the brave hearts. “It inspires the people to take the country to greater heights with unity and dedication. We are moving forward with the spirit of unity. We must resolve to fight together against any divisive forces which may come in the way of our development in the future."
On October 27, 1947, the Indian Army was inducted by the Indian Air Force at Budgam Airport to evict Pakistani forces from J&K, a day after the ‘Instrument of Accession’ was signed between Maharaja Hari Singh and Republic of India. 27th October is, hence, celebrated as ‘Infantry Day’. The event was organized as part of ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’.
The defence minister also paid tributes to the bravery of other Gallantry award winners such as Brigadier Rajinder Singh and Lt Col Dewan Ranjit Rai, who gave away their lives to protect the motherland.
Swati Luthra writes on climate change, water, environment and forest issues for Mint. A graduate in Psychology, Swati has been mapping India’s policy initiatives to help meet the pledges made at CoP-26 including achieving net-zero carbon emissions by 2070.