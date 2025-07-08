Peace returning to Manipur as our volunteers mediate Meitei-Kuki talks: RSS

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) volunteers are making efforts to reduce tension in Manipur by promoting dialogue between the Meitei and Kuki communities, the RSS has said. The Sangh asserts that peace is gradually returning to the state, which has been embroiled in ethnic violence since May 2023.

RSS national publicity and media department head Sunil Ambekar said delegates, who attended a three-day meeting of the ‘prant pracharaks’ here, shared information on the current situation in Manipur and “positive” developments unfolding in the state.

“People from all over the country had come to attend the meeting. They also shared information on how ‘swayamsevaks’ (RSS volunteers) are trying to establish harmony there as quickly as possible, establish peace,” the senior RSS functionary told reporters on July 7, briefing on the outcomes of the meeting which concluded on Sunday.

“For this, they (RSS swayamsevaks) are promoting talks between their Meitei and Kuki communities, and all the people, so that there is a good atmosphere among them. They are trying for this,” he said.

Ambekar said that the situation in Manipur has improved compared to last year.

“Many positive things came to light from their (delegates’) experience. It will take some more time (for the situation to return to complete normalcy). But some positive news has been received through them (delegates who attended the RSS meeting),” he added.

Replying to a question on the opposition's claim that there is no normalcy in the state, Ambekar said, "When conditions worsen anywhere, it does not get better in a day. But definitely, if we compare it with the previous years, peace has started returning to some extent.

"The peace process has begun. The dialogues happening between the two sides will progress.”

In a statement later, Ambekar said RSS volunteers are talking to “both sides” (Meitei and Kuki) in their bid to restore normalcy in Manipur.

“Owing to this, positive changes can be seen on the ground,” he said.

More than 260 people have been killed and thousands rendered homeless in ethnic violence between Meiteis and Kuki-Zo groups since May 2023.

President's Rule in Manipur since February The Centre imposed President’s rule in Manipur on February 13 after the then-chief minister, N Biren Singh, resigned. The state assembly, which has a tenure until 2027, has been suspended.

On the issue of "secular and socialist" words added to the Preamble of the Constitution during the Emergency also figured in the RSS 'prant pracharaks' meeting, Ambekar said that RSS general secretary Dattatreya Hosabale recently expressed his views on the issue, recalling atrocities carried out on the “people in jails and the Constitution” during Emergency.

"The new generation should know about this," the senior RSS functionary said.

“The circumstances under which the Constitution was amended were not right. There was no democratic situation then. Therefore, there is no closed chapter in democracy. A debate should happen on issues. It’s every generation's right," he told reporters.