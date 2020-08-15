Peace, unity and social harmony are the foundation of Atmanirbhar Bharat: PM

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday emphasised that peace, unity and social harmony were the pillars on which a self-reliant India will be built which help realise the dream of "Ek Bharat, Shreshth Bharat" (One India, magnificent India).

Addressing the nation from the Red Fort on Independence Day, Modi said that a self-reliant India (Atmanirbhar Bharat) should have the best policies, processes and products that will help build Ek Bharat, Shreshth Bharat. PM further said that 21st century India will have new policies and new traditions and there was no space for the ordinary in the country.

“Peace, unity and social harmony—these are going to be the strength of Atmanirbhar Bharat. This social harmony is the guarantee of India’s bright future. We have to march ahead with this social harmony," said PM Modi in the nearly 90 minute long public address on Saturday.

Speaking for the first time after the ground breaking ceremony in Ayodhya for the construction of Ram temple, Modi said that people had showed moderation and sensibility, and there was peaceful resolution of issues.

“Country made history, it saw history being made and unusual work getting accomplished. Ten days ago the beginning of construction of Ram Mandir started in Ayodhya. A peaceful resolution was found for centuries old issue of Ram Janmabhoomi. The way people showed moderation and sensibility, that conduct was unprecedented. It is a reason of inspiration for all of us," Modi added.

Talking about the spread of covid-19 and its impact on the country and economy, Modi said that the people of the country had collectively achieved the unthinkable and each citizen should move forward with the belief that they can achieve the impossible.

PM Modi also said that the first tenure of his government was about fulfilling the needs of the country while the second term of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) will focus on achieving the aspirations of the people of the country.

“I have said it from Red Fort in the past that the last five years were about the expectations of the people and the next five years will focus on meeting the aspirations of the people. The India of 21st century will move forward through new policies and new traditions. Ordinary will not work anymore," he added.

With push to an empowerment narrative, Modi on Saturday reached out to common citizens by talking about everyday issues which affects them including health, pollution, economy, infrastructure and basic amenities. Among key health related announcements made on Saturday were the National Digital Health Mission aimed at providing a digital healthcare ecosystem including a common identity card, swift progress on three covid-19 related vaccines in the country and a special campaign to reduce pollution in 100 selected cities of the country.

In a significant move, he also underlined the Union government’s focus of keeping middle class households and putting the 110 most backward districts at the centre of the growth agenda. He said that it is the middle class which has a multiplier effect on economy.

“Middle class has the ability to perform miracles…the middle class needs opportunity, the middle class needs freedom from government interference," PM Modi said while talking about need to provide more seamless opportunities to middle class. “It is correct that whatever opportunity that the middle class gets, that has a multiplier effect. Middle class should get more opportunities and an open play field," he added.

Reaching out to farmers, Modi said on Friday that the idea of self-reliant India cannot be achieved without the contribution that farmers and agriculture sector makes. Pitching for the ‘‘One Nation, One Agriculture Market’ move, Modi batted for the recently announced changes in the agriculture sector that allows farmers to sell their produce outside the wholesale markets run by Agricultural Produce Market Committees (APMC) and said it would bring them at par with other entrepreneurs.

In a politically significant statement, Modi said in his speech on Friday that the developments that have taken place in the two Union territories—Ladakh and Jammu & Kashmir—were inspirational. Speaking about Jammu & Kashmir, he said that the delimitation process was on and he was hopeful that elections would take place soon after that and elected representatives were chosen.

“The true strength of democracy lies in local units. It is a matter of pride for all of us that the representatives of the local units in Jammu and Kashmir are leading a new era of development with activism and sensitivity," he added.

