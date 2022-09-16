Peak Britishness: Massive queue to see Queen’s coffin generates meme fest2 min read . Updated: 16 Sep 2022, 04:26 PM IST
A massive line has formed along the River Thames in downtown London to see the Queen's coffin.
“If you’re British, this is the queue you’ve been training for all your life. The final boss of queues," says one Twitter user and that sums up the craze behind what is happening in the UK right now. A massive line has formed along the River Thames in downtown London due to the volume of people anticipated to pass the Queen's coffin while she is in a “lying-in" state.