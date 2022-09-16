“If you’re British, this is the queue you’ve been training for all your life. The final boss of queues," says one Twitter user and that sums up the craze behind what is happening in the UK right now. A massive line has formed along the River Thames in downtown London due to the volume of people anticipated to pass the Queen's coffin while she is in a “lying-in" state.

The queue is not supervised much with the expectation that it will mostly be under control on its own “I need to be serious for a moment. Because the greatest thing that ever happened is happening right now. I don't particularly care either way about the Queen. But the queue? The Queue is a triumph of Britishness. It's incredible," tweeted one user.

A meme on the queue to see the Queen

The comments around the massive queue to see the Queen also moved around light humour and sharp wit. “The producers of The Crown watching the queue and thinking about how many extras they're gonna need to pay for season 9," wrote one user while sharing a dramatically-sad image of Scarlett Johansson.

“Its 2023.William is on the throne. The funeral for Elizabeth went on so long Charles died before it ended. The queue to see his body was added to the one to see the queen and starts at Tebay services on the M6. Tmrw marks the 1st anniversary of the center parcs massacre," said another tweet dealing with dry humour.

“We’ve reached peak Britishness. You can queue for a full day, you can watch news all day about said queue, you can broadcast self-righteous opinions about the queue AND you can track the queue 24/7 online. If we add the weather updates in at each stage, we’ve completed it mate." tweeted another user.

Another meme on the queue to see the Queen

“There are two types of people in the UK right now: 1. The people in the queue 2. The people watching the queue with fascination," quipped another.

Another user wrote, “The year is 2023. The Queue is still growing. Paddington Bear is now our Overlord. Marmalade sandwiches are compulsory with every meal. If you don't, you are imprisoned in Center Parcs. The UK has rejoined the EU to allow frictionless movement after The Queue reached France."