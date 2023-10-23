Peak XV’s Surge announces its 9th cohort with 13 startups, forays into Australia
The cohort has a deeptech and AI focus, with companies engaged in advanced manufacturing, quantum computing, climatetech and healthtech
Surge, the rapid scale-up programme of Peak XV Partners (formerly Sequoia India & Southeast Asia), has launched its ninth cohort comprising 32 founders across 13 startups. Unlike previous cohorts, which only had startups from India and Southeast Asia, Surge’s ninth cohort also includes two startups from Australia in addition to seven from India and four from Southeast Asia.